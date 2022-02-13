Suhana Khan in Off-White's shirt shows how to give your formal shirt a cool styling twist: Yay or Nay?

Looks like we're all headed towards a fashionable future, right? We've finally hopped back into the dressing-up life and we're living it all for the days we missed way more than can fingers can now patiently count. Wisely put, we're looking for tips and hacks to up our game, stay in season's trends, and give even the most polished outfit a casually-chic update. If you want to style your shirt to make it summer-appropriate and yet bring out a tone that's ideal for meetings, check out Suhana Khan's latest take on how to style a shirt perfectly.

The 21-year-old headed to IPL's auction with her brother, Aryan Khan. The sibling duos picture is making many rounds on social media. While they were all into discussing strategies best for the team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and taking the same to the next level, we picked a lesson instantly from Suhana's style. Her white shirt that costs approximately Rs. 45, 158 looked apt for a meeting and definitely the one that can bring the cool charm when out for a lunch catch-up as well. The full-sleeved number from the Italian luxury fashion entailed running typography in black at the left. "Off White c/o Virgil Abloh. Fall-Winter 21-22. 'Laboratory of fun', it read in triple sentences.

Take a look at this tweet:

It looked every bit neat and well-put as she left it unbuttoned to make it look pretty informal. She wore this over a top that made for a deep neckline. We all know she's a biggie on accessories and her neck chain and studded earrings were a fabulous testament. She left her sleek hair open, and her black eyeliner caught our attention.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

