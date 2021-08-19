Suhana Khan's black slip dress is perfect to dress up in for a cocktail & lounge in at home: Yay or Nay?

With all eyes on her at all times, makes sure to make the sight a pleasant one. The 21-year-old star-kid who is currently holidaying in Portugal shared a few snapshots of herself basking in the sunset in a comfortable mid-length slip dress paired with stylish stilettos and a sling bag.

Slip dresses have been a part of every fashionista's closet. They are easy to style and can be pulled off on both formal and casual events. Shah Rukh and 's daughter, Suhana Khan has been in the limelight ever since she was little. Over time, the diva picked up from her mother and has been showcasing her styling sensibilities by sporting everything from scarf tops to slip dresses while also raiding her mother's closet and picking out bags and outfits that match her taste.

The diva who is currently holidaying in Portugal, took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of her most recent, elegant look. Playing it safe, Suhana picked out a black mid-length slip dress that ended at her calves. She paired this with two-strap stiletto heels in black and a matching sling bag with a silver chain strap.

Suhana's hair was parted in the centre and blow-dried to perfection. Her makeup was kept subtle with a pink pout to complete her look.

We love the diva's fuss-free look that required minimal styling! What are your thoughts on Suhana Khan's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

