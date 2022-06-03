Suhana Khan's casual style in a black crop top and blue jeans says cool the best; Yay or Nay?

A fashion-savvy will say colours are the current cool fashion but black tops the list all year round. Chilly or a sunny morning, once a sucker for this hue, there's no looking away. This cult favourite is adored in all its forms. But, what does summer suggest? Shorter hems have the perks of a sexy show of the midriff and an edgy style. Read bralettes, crop tops, and corsets, please. Since we've established the notable fixture in the fashion world, here are the season's gems we refer to as essentials as sported by Suhana Khan.

The Archies actors are up to filming business but have you seen them fashioning and dropping pictures too? They're a cute crew! Just in: The Khan girl in Ooty is soaking up some sunshine in fabulous style. Looking for a casual look? Time to pull out the stop, because when is it not fun to dress up and slay? Tend towards summer's hottest, a tight-fitted crop top with a crew neck and full sleeves. This ribbed monotone number had its sleeves slightly rolled up and teamed with blue denim pants. A midriff show? We'd so do it always! Stay confident and you'll be on the right chic track!

We tend to overthink a casual look, but here's all that it takes to bring together the nattiest look. Stick to a mess-free top and jeans, baggy and boot-cut can serve as good comfy options, consider the weather as well. For coffee hangs, lunch, or a date, Suhana's OOTD can be your reference. The 22-year-old styled her look with mini hoop earrings and her hair was tied into a top knot with a middle part. What's the starlet's typical makeup move? Glossy lips.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

