A sun kissed Ananya Panday raises the temperature in a blue slip dress: Yay or Nay?

Post the success of her latest film Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday posed in a sky blue number and showed off her shorter cropped locks! Take a look.

Basking in the glory of the success of her latest film Khaali Peeli where she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday gave us an all-new look to fawn over. The actress and star kid took to her Instagram to up her Insta game and share pictures of herself looking radiant as she sported an all-new cropped hair that ended high at her shoulders.

The actress posed in a lovely blue satin slip dress in the pictures she shared. Ananya was photographed on a comfortable grey couch in a dress that hugged her curves and was ruched at her waist that slimmed her down further. The thigh-high slit showed off her toned legs as well. While her dress was simple but sexy, it was Ananya's makeup that stole the show.

Giving us a look at her perfect sun-kissed look, Ananya's hair was styled into messy, beachy waves. With loads of bronzer, blush pink cheeks, neutral-toned lips and filled-in brows, we are in awe of her glazed and radiant look.

Put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the star kid's latest look is a total Yay for us. We love everything from the outfit to her hair and subtle glam makeup, giving us inspiration for our next beach vacation. It wasn't just us who thought Ananya looked amazing, BFF also left a comment on Ananya's pic that read 'wow'!

Credits :ananya panday instagram

