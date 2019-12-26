Sunburn Festival 2019: THESE celeb inspired outfits are perfect for a fun day at this music festival

Dressing up for a music festival can be a little tricky and if you're struggling to pick the right comfortable ensemble for Sunburn out B-town divas have a lot of inspiration to offer.

Sunburn is here, it's just a day away and if you can't seem to pick the perfect outfit for this amazing, fun-filled music festival then, you're running short of time. Sunburn is a music festival where most of us are comfortable experimenting with different styles and we totally want to be on our A-game during this time. We may not have Coachella but we still have Sunburn and it's not easy to rock a comfy but trendy yet breezy look for a music festival like this. Other than the amazing line-up, we're all really psyched about owning our style and looking our best but if you need some fashion inspiration, you can always turn to our stylish B-town divas and steal their Sunburn worthy looks and slay in style. But always remember that you cannot truly enjoy a music festival and have fun if you're not comfortable in your clothes. Ensure that you pick something which you are comfortable wearing. Here are some outfits from our favourite celebs that are perfect for a music festival.

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday knows how to rock a comfy casual look and the classic breezy beach look as well. If you're wondering what to wear you can take some inspiration from Ananya's black flowy skin and a one-shoulder crop top or her floral printed skirt with a ruffled hem and her bandeau crop top. If that's not your comfort fashion, you can always go with one of Ananya's comfortable casual style like her ripped jeans and crop top.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous brown bodycon wrap dress with a plunging neckline looks like the perfect sizzling outfit for a music festival. Remember to accessorise it well and pick a pair of comfortable footwear to go with your outfit.

3. Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's comfortable and breezy high waisted breezy pants with a pastel front tie-up crop top is an uber-chic outfit for Sunburn. Pastel shades are perfect for a breezy beach style and you can always accessorise it well and the best part is that you can pair this outfit with a pair of comfy flip flops and still look chic.

While it's always risky to go all stylish but if that's your comfort fashion, you can go all out in a trendy silver sequined outfit like Katrina Kaifs. The glittery glam look is a major trend right now and you can always go dull on the accessories and pair it with comfy boots or sneakers and if you want to dress it down, you can add a jacket to this look.

5. Kiara Advani

If you like a classic rock chic or a biker chic look, Kiara Advani is a perfect inspiration. She managed to rock the metallic rock look in her oversized shirt dress paired with sheer black leggings and thigh-high boots. She topped it off with a cropped golden jacket. This look is perfectly trendy and comfortable for a fun-filled day at Sunburn.

