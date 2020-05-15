Super easy hairstyles for unwashed hair ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone

We all have days where washing the hair seems like a task. But, look your fashionable best even with third-day hair with these easy hairstyles.

We all have days when getting out of bed seems impossible, let alone washing your long mane. We all have also been through days when the hair and scalp feel extremely oily and impossible to manage. So, if you’ve woken with an oily scalp or the heat is doing that to your hair, don’t worry. We have easy ways to turn around this problem into a stylish solution.

The following two looks are easy to do on the go or days when you are running extremely late with no time to style your hair. They are perfect for the office and can be easily worn to a fancy dinner party or date night. So, without wasting any time, let’s get to learning how to do it.

First up is this textured ponytail by Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is best for days when your hair feels frizzy and dry or it’s just too hot outside and you want your mane off the face.

1. All you need to do it section your crown hair into two halves.

2. Start by braiding your strands of hair right along the section you made. Leave a bit of hair in the front to frame your face.

3. If you do not know how to braid, you can also twist your hair. Know that the messier it is, the better.

3. Now, repeat the same on the other side.

4. Once that is done, bring all the hair at the back and tie it with a rubber band. If you want to make it look fancier, you can also role a few strands of your hair around the band just like Bebo.

5. Now, just pull out a few strands of hair along the front to frame your face and voila, your chic yet trendy hairstyle is ready!

Next, we have Deepika’s sleek ponytail look which is perfect for days when your hair is extremely oily or just fall flat with no volume at all.

1. Start by sectioning your hair. Could be a side part or middle part, anything that you are comfortable with.

2. Comb your hair thoroughly to make it look sleek.

3. Next, pull all your hair in a low ponytail and you’ll be good to go!

It literally has three steps and do not feel conscious about your hair being oily. Sleek ponytails have been worn everywhere from red carpet events to glamorous parties!

If you are still confused, here's proof:

What would you like to know next? Drop-in your suggestions in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×