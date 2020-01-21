Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid twin in neutral tone Jacquemus dresses at Paris Fashion Week

The sisters slayed on the runway for Jacquemus Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on the runway. Check it out!

It is the peak of the fashion season. Paris Fashion Week is on in full swing with designers showcasing their latest creations on models strutting the runway with utmost grace and confidence, leaving us speechless. One show that is still the current talk of the town, is the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show that took place in Paris.

The show saw the ultimate model sister duo make the runway their second home as they wore outfits in a similar shade. Gigi donned a beige Jacquemus strappy dress that was ruched at her hips and featured a thigh-high slit. To accessorise, gold hoop earrings and a tiny white purse did the trick. A subtle, bronzy look with loads of highlighter and tan strappy stilettos completed the diva's look on the ramp.

Bella, on the other hand, turned on the edginess in a double-strap bustier dress that was cropped at her ankles. Below this, she donned white stockings and white tie-up stiletto heels and opted for chunkier earrings.

While Gigi's hair was styled in a poker-straight manner that swished as she walked, Bella's hair was styled in a short bob.

After the show, Gigi gave us yet another look on street style in as she did off-duty dressing right. The 24-year-old model picked out a basic white tee, which she seems to be obsessing over, and tucked it into a pair of fitted patent leather pants and completed it with a pair of suede tan heeled pointy-toe boots. To top it off, she opted for an oversized grey blazer and her hair parted in the centre and styled in a poker-straight manner. A pair of dark sunglasses shielded her eyes and made for a chic look as she stepped out in the French capital.

Do you love Gigi's looks? Which Hadid sister's outfit is more your style? Comment below and let us know.

