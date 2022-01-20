Taapsee Pannu is the REIGNING queen of contemporary outfits and these 7 looks prove it

One of the most sought-after actresses who has made a mark in the industry solely on her on-screen performances has to be Taapsee Pannu. From Pink to Haseen Dilruba, the 34-year-old has managed to win hearts and seamlessly slip into every character she portrayed. But it is not just performances that are lauded.

Tapsee has proven to be a style icon in the contemporary fashion space as well. The Rashmi Rocket actress has a penchant for styling classic outfits with a modern twist, be it sarees with denim jackets, brocade in the form of ballgowns and so much more. She has made quite the mark with her outfits put together by her go-to stylist Devki B, which often become the talk of the town because of how unusual they are.

For an awards show last year, Taapsee slipped into a strapless brocade dress made from scrapped pieces, made by designer Ashwin Thiyangarajan, especially for the Thappad star. It featured a corset-style top that opened into a dramatic, flared skirt and was styled with a pair of strappy gold stilettos and elegant earrings.

While promoting Rashmi Rocket, the actress rocked yet another contemporary look involving a simple black crop top paired with matching high-waisted, loose corduroy pants. A statement embroidered floral jacket and a pair of black kolhapuri slippers gave this look an ethnic touch.

Even while travelling, Taapsee made sure to stick to her Indian roots. On international waters, the actress sported a simple cotton white and gold saree styled with a blue blouse and oxidised silver bangles! Comfortable white sneakers and cat-eye sunnies were an unusual but modern twist to her outfit that only Taapsee could pull off.

No outfit is too experimental for the actress who will next be seen in Looop Lapeta. She struck a pose in a classic three-piece black suit styled over a crisp white shirt, giving us lessons on androgynous styling. A pair of black dress shoes and wild curls pulled back ensured she looked sharp.

For someone who works round the clock like she does, taking time off is also important to Taapsee. While on vacation, she rocked a colourful Varun Bahl co-ord number featuring a colourful bralette, flared pants and a matching shrug adding a splash of brightness to the pale blue background.

Film promotions are the time when we see the actress get out of her shell and experiment the most with outfits. Case in point, this high-low anarkali kurta paired with palazzo pants and topped off with an unusual cropped jacket, made for a modish indo-western look for cooler days.

And when she isn't experimenting with contemporary looks, the actress loves going full retro! We loved this floral printed colourful purple shirt with a keyhole cut out that she paired with green chequered high-waisted pants. Mauve boots and retro tinted sunnies only added more character to the old-school look.

We can't wait to see Taapsee's promotional looks for her upcoming film. Which of the diva's outfits is your favourite? Comment below.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.