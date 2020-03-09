Taimur Ali Khan gives style inspiration to folks Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan; Trio don SAME Ramones tee

The entire Khan clan donned the same Ramones band tee at different points with Taimur being the first one to sport it!

It is said that once they start to live together, partners tend to dress alike, steal clothes from each other's closets and get 'inspired' by each other's outfits with their style wearing off on each other. A true depiction of this is the Khan family. All three members of the family - Tamur, Kareena and all wore the exact same Ramones tee.

Taimur was the first to sport the t-shirt of the American Rock Band from New York City. The group is often referred to as the first true punk/rock group. Little Tim Tim wore the tee back in March last year when he had shorter, cropped locks and was heading out on a play date with cousin sister Inaaya Kemmu. He looked incredibly cute in the tee that he wore with blue jeans and comfortable red shoes!

While promoting his latest film Jawaani Janemann, Saif Ali Khan was spotted wearing the exact same tee as his son! He too opted for blue ripped denims and completed his look with white kicks. Yellow sunnies and a bandana on his arm completed the actor's look for the event. He looked comfortable in his casual avatar.

Both, Saif and Taimur are known to have a similar sense of style and have been spotted multiple times in similar shorts and high-socks combination outfits.

Taking inspiration from both the main men in her life, Kareena Kapoor Khan also donned the same black tee to run errands with both Saif and Taimur yesterday. Looking stylish as ever, The Begum of Bollywood too paired her black tee with blue distressed denims and tan loafers. She completed her look with black sunnies and her cropped hair left free, glistening in the sun. She walked hand-in-hand with little Tim Tim who was busy snacking on an ice cream to beat the heat!

We can't help but wonder if Bebo picked out Saif's comfortable tee, for her off-duty look, considering how loose it was for her! Nonetheless, we love how each of them pulled off the same tee, making for the most coordinated and stylish family.

