Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon and add a dash of glam to your formal attire

Since most of us have started working from the office now, it is time to upgrade our formal wear wardrobe. If you are bored of your basic shirts and trousers, then it is high time you add a glam quotient to your formal wear. Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon who shows us just how to be formal and glamorous at the same time with these outfits.

Kriti styled a blazer from Polite Society with a skirt. Although it looked sophisticated and brought a vibe that reminded us of business, it was super quick to blend with the coolness of Deme Love’s corset top and high-waisted mini skirt making it look so perfectly hot together. The addition of leather patchwork added extra boldness to the look. She completed the look with white and black ankle strap stilettos along with silver neck chains, hoop earrings and finger rings.

Kriti Sanon added a modish spin to her formal wear as she chose an olive green blazer dress from Alula that featured waist cut out details, plunging neckline, shoulder pads and a wrap style slightly asymmetric skirt. The mini dress had a formal tone with its power dressing elements but also bore a modish spin with contemporary details. The bottom half also featured buttons in a diagonal style and flap pockets. She decked up the look with trendy accessories including multi-layered chains, chunky metal rings, and matching hoop earrings.

Kriti Sanon looked like a treat to the eyes in these cream-coloured cigarette pants. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress uplifted her entire look by adding shimmer to it with a glittery silver shirt. The high-waisted neutral formal cigarette pants perfectly complemented the dazzle of the shirt. Kriti paired her outfit with zebra-printed heels, a dainty necklace and bracelet along with a huge black ring.

Kriti wore a lavender pantsuit by DiyaRajvvir that bore floral prints of the same hue. The outfit featured a corset top which was layered with a matching blazer jacket. She gave it her own twist as she wrapped it up with a matching corset belt that showed off her curves in the rather boxy silhouette. She paired it all up with wide-legged pants that casually brushed the floors. She styled the look with pastel pink pumps that peeked through the long pants.

The Hum Do Humare Do actress looked as bright and fresh as a sunflower dressed in a vibrant yellow skirt suit from FKNS by Narendra Kumar. The outfit comprised a bold yellow skirt and matching oversized blazer that she layered over a black bralette. The black tie-up belt that featured the FKNS logo added a fun finishing touch to the outfit. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress styled the ensemble with gold hoops and clear heels that bore a black strap.

Which formal look by Kriti Sanon would you opt for? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kiara Advani to Khushi Kapoor: 5 Times celebs proved Chikankari Kurtas will never go out of style