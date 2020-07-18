  1. Home
Talk to the tee: 10 times Bollywood celebrities’ slogan t-shirts were a whole mood!

Who doesn’t love a good graphic tee? But when the t-shirt speaks louder than words, we are totally interested.
724 reads
Talk to the tee: 10 times Bollywood celebrities’ slogan t-shirts were a whole mood!Talk to the tee: 10 times Bollywood celebrities’ slogan t-shirts were a whole mood!
We are constantly scrolling through social media and saying, ‘me, that’s so me’ or ‘#mood’. Relatability is the name of the game when it comes to casual off-duty style. We have all been at various points in our lives where we have worn our mood, state of mind, likes and dislikes as clothing. Yes, we are talking to you, the ones with the Spongebob boxers, superman shorts and pizza pajamas!

Well, our favourite celebrities are just like us. Their off-duty looks usually would consider a t-shirt and a pair of shorts or denim. But we aren’t here to talk about the trend or how to style a casual tee multiple ways. We are just here to share pictures that we accumulated over time from our (and their fashion archives) that show us all the times when they wore t-shirts that we a whole mood and then some!

Here’s our list!

Aditi Rao Hydari

If 2020 was a t-shirt, this would be it. We are all living it. 

Anushka Sharma

Getting up in here with her goofy smile and some motivation. ‘Keep going’ she says, we are trying Anushka, we are TRYING. Also, this lockdown has really taught us how cool and whacky this couple really is though!

Most of Anushka’s t-shirts have a feel-good message. Does the power of manifestation work? Should we be investing in some positivi-tee? (see what we did there?)

Alia Bhatt

This cutie is wearing the ultimate message that we all need to hear at this time. Perfection is REALLY not all that. 

Ananya Panday

Ugh, now we miss the ‘90s. Mixtapes were such a flex, weren’t they?

Parineeti Chopra

Absolutely, love is LOVE! This is such an important message.

Sonakshi Sinha

And asli Sona wearing our 2020 in quarantine discovery. In art, we trust. Yes. 

Katrina Kaif

Yas! Queens always encourage other queens.

Also shutting down rumours like…

Alaya F.

Yes, we agree with everything she said!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The first lady of fashion doesn’t really do t-shirts, but when she does, it’s for the important stuff… like cake!

What’s your mood?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news.

