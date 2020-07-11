Tall girl tales: Deepika Padukone's favourite types of flat shoes

When you’re tall you have the luxury of wearing flats and then if you look as fabulous in them as DP, you should live in them.

As a tall person, flats are a lifesaver. Regular tall people like us blame our lack of balance and constantly wear flats, but if you are , you look stunning while weaning flats. Don’t get us wrong, we love DP in heels and she seems to love them too. But then there were a few times when she REALLY rocked some pretty looking flats.

If worn right, closed-toed flats can totally change up your look while keeping you supremely comfortable. And we are all about comfort. Especially now when post lockdown we will HAVE TO wear outside clothing and step out. So here are a few (relatable) times when DP rocked some flats with all kinds of clothes. Shall we?

Sneakers

DP is a known sneakerhead. While at the airport she seldom is seen without her trusty black or white sneakers, she oftentimes is seen sporting them at events with the unlikeliest of pieces.

Here we spotted her in sneakers during her Tamasha days and she’s worn it with a maxi dress.

She has also sported a black pair with an OTT tulle gown from Off-White.

Quite recently, we saw her wearing this JACQUEMUS pantsuit, inspired by her beau with matching Nike sneakers. So clearly DP can wear sneakers with any and everything.

Sliders

She hasn’t worked open-toed flats recently, but we’ve seen her sport some sliders or bling sandals for events. We don’t know if she wears them a lot nowadays, but we definitely think the sandals need to make a comeback (but maybe not the sport sliders).

Pointed toe flats

On two occasions on her promotion tour for various projects, she had paired mini dresses with these svelte pointed toe flats with edgy spike details.

These black ones from Christian Louboutin were paired by her stylist with a floral Dolce&Gabbana mini dress.

The second time around, the flats were again spiked and black, but with more straps all over. These ones were from Valentino and were paired with this cute Chloe dress with pockets!

A special mention to these stylish brogues she wore for a couple of appearances. We totally hope she brings back the brogues as well!

What do you prefer? Heels or flats? Let us know in the comments.

