Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain's couple style is GOALS for millennial couples: 7 Times they made us stop and stare

One of the youngest couples in Bollywood, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have kept their relationship under wraps for a while before finally acknowledging it on social media. We are digging the millennial couple's looks together.

Power couples have always set a high level of goals for us when it comes to both, their relationships and style.

When it comes to millennials though, things are often kept low-key with rare appearances and keeping their relationships private. Tara Sutaria despite being just two films old, has quickly become Bollywood's sweetheart. the diva with her boyfriend Aadar Jain have been spotted time and again spending time with each other's families and even made their relationship official on Instagram with birthday posts!

Setting style goals for millennial couples, take a look at all the times Tara and Aadar made us stop and stare.

At the Bachchan's Diwali bash, the Marjaavaan star and her beau made an appearance together. The diva looked breath-taking in a shimmery sequin silver Manish Malhotra saree with a bralette-style blouse beside Jain, who looked dapper in a black sherwani with white pants and loafers.

The duo was also spotted leaving a party together. Tara Sutaria looked chic in a shimmery black sequin coordinated set with a black blazer and funky white prints on it. We love the diva's glamorous heels that she styled with the outfit. Complimenting her perfectly, Aadar Jain kept it casual in a simple black tee and blue jeans. A black blazer thrown over this and matching loafers completed his stylish look.

At the airport, both Tara and Aadar showed off the comfortable athleisure looks but still kept the style quotient high. Aadar picked out a red Nike sweatsuit while Tara sported a white crop top and leggings styled for comfort with a pair of fur slides, a pink cap and blue-tinted sunglasses as she smiled happily beside the Hello Charlie actor.

Making a strong case for coordinating together, the couple stepped out in matching white outfits to run some errands. Tara Sutaria put forth a trendy look in a white strapless cropped tank top styled with a pair of breezy, high-waisted pants. Aadar on the other hand, picked out a simple white kurta and pyjama set complete with dark-tinted sunglasses and black loafers.

For the big Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoors, Tara Sutaria joined the family in an elegant white strappy fit-and-flare dress and black heels with gold rivets on them. Matching with his lady love yet again, Aadar picked out a crisp white shirt, black pants and loafers to complete his look.

Dressing down but still keeping it stylish, the duo was spotted heading back to the bay after their Maldives vacation. Tara picked out a camo printed pair of high-waisted pants accessorised with a Gucci belt. A black crop top and chunky sneakers completed her look while Aadar Jain picked out a monotone blue look in the form of a blue jumper and matching jeans. The two even wore matching face shields with their initials on them!

Showcasing their off-duty style, Tara went with a pair of latex leggings beneath a white tee and a camo printed zip-up hoodie. Aadar Jain on the other hand did denim-on-denim right in a pair of comfortable jeans, a grey tee and a denim jacket with a hood attached.

The couple has always been complimenting each other and we can't get enough of their coordinated colour looks!

