Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt: 6 Outfits to inspire last minute Raksha Bandhan looks from B Town's GLAM sisters

The festive season has just begun and we sure are pumped to get all glammed up with your desi look today. Take inspiration from the leading ladies of Bollywood including Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, , Kareena Kapoor Khan and more who looked regal in the most simple desi looks for Raksha Bandhan celebrations today.

Picking an outfit at the last minute without much preparation can seem like quite a task. If you're seeking some last-minute inspiration to look your stylish best to celebrate the bond between you and your brother, take a look at some of the most subtle yet stylish looks you can get decked up in today.

Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan star has time and again proved that she can easily pull off both desi and western looks with absolute ease. She looked her elegant best in this brocade silk Raw Mango desi suit that she styled with heavy oxidised jewellery to top it off.

Sara Ali Khan

If simple is more your vibe and you are more about keeping it comfortable, take notes from Sara Ali Khan's sky blue chikankari sharara set that she styled with a matching dupatta. Add a touch of quirkiness to your look by draping a sheer matching dupatta and a funky sling bag to your look to complete it. PS, don't foget to make your brother take insta-worthy pictures of you like Ibrahim did for Sara!

Alia Bhatt

For a more desi kudi look, Alia Bhatt's collection of elegant sharara sets is perfect. We love this white sharara set with colourful floral prints all over it and a thick, embroidered border. Simple chaandbali earrings and her hair blow-dried to perfection completed the Sadak star's look.



Monotone desi looks seem to be a trend and we're here for it. Deepika Padukone looked like a ray of sunshine in a mustard yellow Sabyasachi kurta with sequin work on it styled with a pair of matching leggings and dupatta for a sleek yet glamorous look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Nobody better to give of rani vibes than the queen herself! Kareena Kapoor Khan did colour blocking right in a bright yellow sharara set paired with a hot pink dupatta, with gold brocade work on both. A simple pair of juttis and a matching gold potli ought to complement this look well.



Want your outfit to do all the talking but still keep your look understated? Katrina Kaif's white Manish Malhotra anarkali set is the perfect pick. The floor-length, full-sleeve outfit embraced her figure and she further draped this with a matching white sheer dupatta and gold and white juttis. Her gold pearl necklace can be done off with if you want to keep your look subtle.

Which diva's look are you taking inspiration from today? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 6 Celeb inspired outfit ideas for Raksha Bandhan