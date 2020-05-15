Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif: 10 times stars chose DARING blouses leaving the world gasping for air

With trendy and unconventional drapes come modern blouses and these daring skimpy numbers have definitely managed to steal the show.

Gone are the days of celebrities going desi with traditional blouses. No matter what the event, each celeb tries her best to look fashionable and bring something new to the table. With strapless blouses to the bralette kinds, celebrities manage to bring a modern touch to everything that they wear including traditional desi drapes and lehengas. Blouses have become an important part of every desi look and while the drapes are getting unconventional twists, blouses are turning modern too. Find out all the daring and skimpy blouses our B-Town belles have opted recently.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo managed to steal the show as she draped her Manish Malhotra saree around this skimpy silk bralette. It is one of the best looks by the diva.

Tara Sutaria

Tara took fashion cues from Bebo and opted for something very similar for her sequinned drape. All-in-all the look was definitely a solid one.

Priyanka Chopra drapes her Sabyasachi nine-yard around a plunging blouse that peeked through the sheer saree.

Sonam broke the all-red look by showing off her back in this blouse that was held together with drawstrings. She wore a similar blouse pattern for one of her wedding festivities.

Karisma Kapoor

Ms Kapoor showed off her toned back in a strappy blouse by Manish Malhotra. She proved there's no age to experiment and this strappy number is definitely on our inspiration board.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti went all out and opted for a strapless number to style her traditional silk drape. We wonder how the drape was held at her shoulder with nothing to pin on?

Malaika turned her blouse into a statement piece as she walked the ramp looking like a diva. the statement sleeves and plunging neckline was enough to steal the show!

Alia Bhatt gave an illusion of wearing a strapless blouse as she styled her printed Sabyasachi saree around a simple, strappy one-shouldered blouse.

Katrina Kaif turned show stopper for Manish Malhotra and styled her embellished lehenga with a plunging blouse with statement sleeves.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi took us back to the ‘90s as she paired her simple white saree with a skimpy strappy blouse that showed her bareback.

Whose blouse do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

