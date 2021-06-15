Tara Sutaria, Ananya to Katrina Kaif: When EVERY celeb was obsessed with shimmery silver bodycon mini dresses

Bring on the bling in these figure-hugging dresses that are both sexy and glam at the same time!

When it comes to looking our finest, we all want to add a bit of dazzle and shine to our looks. While keeping it minimal never goes out of style, we've been stuck at home for so long, that going over the top is allowed!

When it comes to dressing up, who better to take inspiration from than our favourite divas?

Tara Sutaria

Giving us one of the hottest looks so far, Tara picked out a strapless mini dress for an event. The shimmery silver sequin and embellished number hugged her figure. She kept the rest of her look pretty simple with no accessories and added lavender suede pumps that made for a stark contrast against her look.

Ananya Panday

If you're unsure of how mini dresses will look on you, take cue from Ananya on how to style a high-low number. We love how she showed off her toned legs in a subtle way in the shimmery silver number which also bore a floor-sweeping train. Styled with silver heels and her hair styled into glossy waves, Ananya's look was all kinds of glam.



Making a strong case for all things shimmer and shine, Kat raised the heat on the red carpet. She picked out a shimmery silver bodycon mini dress that flaunted her figure and accentuated her curves. A pair of silver strappy stilettos and diamond earrings were the only accessories to her look. We love her hairdo which added character to this look overall. Wet, gelled back locks paired with smokey eyes and neutral-tone lips completed this look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Ruched dresses don't seem to be going anywhere right now. Janhvi Kapoor picked out a shimmery silver ruched mini dress with an off-shoulder style pattern. She gave a sporty twist to her outfit and further styled it with a pair of white sneakers. Her hair pulled back into a neat bun, shimmery eyelids and phone in her hand, Janhvi's look is perfect for an after-party!



Making for a sultry look, Disha picked out a stunning silver mini dress. We love this no-nonsense look that was all about glamour. It showed off her slender frame and lean legs. We love her detailed stilettos and poker-straight hair that only further added to this look.

Sara Ali Khan

If you're not into shimmery silver, metallics are another option to shine bright in. Sara Ali Khan's metallic silver off-shoulder bandage-style dress is just what you need. We love her silver pumps that perfectly matched this outfit. A high ponytail and bold red lips topped off this edgy look.

Who, according to you, pulled off the silver mini bodycon dress best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: Haircare Week: Give your hair a chocolate brown shine with DIY Coffee hair mask

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×