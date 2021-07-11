Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebrating 10 years of Designer of the week: Arpita Mehta

It's been a decade since celebrity-favourite designer Arpita Mehta began her journey with fashion. She's come a long way since, starting new trends and building a brand worth remembering!

Known for her contemporary take on classic ethnic outfits, Arpita Mehta's designs have resonated and stood apart. The designer has set the bar high with her signature mirror work and cowrie trend on everything from shararas to sarees, giving them a boho twist. In 2020, Mehta completed 10 years in the Indian fashion industry and is known for getting her inspiration from her personal experiences.

Describing herself as "pretty naive" during her early days, the idea of creating her own clothes because she couldn't afford nice clothes then, pushed her to become a designer! "The idea of becoming a fashion designer came to me pretty early on. I was in school and extremely naive. I loved beautiful clothes but couldn’t afford them then. It was when I thought that I'll make them myself and become a fashion designer," she tells us in a candid chat.

Designer Arpita Mehta

Ananya Panday played showstopper for Arpita Mehta in a pink floral lehenga at the Lakme Fashion week.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a candy pink saree styled with a classic Arpita Mehta mirror work blouse.

Kiara Advani gave the sharara an upgrade by draping the dupatta over her flared pants and mirror work blouse.

Now that it's been a decade since she's begun and even went on to open her first flagship store in Mumbai, Mehta only feels "Blessed and grateful," to be able to do what she loves.

picked out a lovely pink ruffle saree for a close friend's wedding.

Not just solid colours and mirror work, Arpita Mehta has aced floral prints as well. Case in point, Kriti Sanon in this floral ruffle number.

Getting the right shade of yellow, that flatters every skin tone, isn't an easy job. Arpita Mehta seems to have no problem with it though. Samantha Akkineni picked out a yellow sharara set and paired it with an embroidered jacket for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding festivities.

For a designer who's been in the field for so long, bringing about a change is never easy. When it comes to reinventing herself and her designs, "I constantly want to explore something new and find the need to excite myself, this in turn helps me reinvent our collections pretty often," she quips.

While it is simple to stick to what one knows best, Mehta has experimented where she could. Sara Ali Khan's black lehenga with beige and gold embroidery is everything regal.

picked out a mustard yellow saree with intricate floral embroidery and a mirror finish border.

While some elements like her signature mirror work remain constant, "We consciously try to blend it with new prints, styles, approach to embroidery and colour palettes which helps bring freshness to every collection we create," Mehta tells us.

Tara Sutaria stunned in a classic organza lehenga styled with a long blouse that featured Mehta's classic mirror work.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked festive-ready in a cobalt blue sharara paired with an asymmetrical hem top and a statement corset-style belt.

Mehta has played with silhouettes well. We love 's berry-hued maxi kurta with floral prints that could be doubled as a slip dress with a thigh-high slit as well!

A decade later, to celebrate her long-running in the industry, Arpita Mehta even released a coffee table book. With years of experience also comes years of learning. "Be consistent, patient, work hard and have no expectations," she tells us solemnly about her takeaways so far.

hopped on to the neon trend by picking out a coordinated Arpita Mehta set with a matching shrug and statement layered gold necklaces.

While she's been creating clothes for women for so long, we are inquisitive about whether Mehta is going to foray into menswear anytime soon. Without giving too much away, she teases, "I love the craft and if I do manage to figure a way of incorporating that in menswear, why not?!"

