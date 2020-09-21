  1. Home
Tara Sutaria and her love for mini skirts knows no bounds and here's 5 times she made our jaws drop

Tara Sutaria is a fan of mini skirts and rocks them like its nobody’s business! Check it out
Tara Sutaria and her love for mini skirts know no bounds and we have enough evidenceTara Sutaria and her love for mini skirts know no bounds and we have enough evidence
In the recent past, silhouettes are getting shorter by the days. LBDs and jeans have been replaced by mini dresses and skirts. Our Bollywood divas surely seem to approve of the shorter hem and are often making the most of it at different occasions. When we talk about mini skirts, it's hard to miss Tara Sutaria who is an avid lover of all things mini! With being new in the industry, she has definitely taken everything by a storm and we approve of it! 

Talk about mini skirts and this particular denim number comes to mind. She kept things fun and flirty by pairing it with a yellow crop top and shoes giving full justice to the skimpy silhouettes. 

Next up on our list is this party outfit that literally made jaws drop! With a side slitted skirt, Tara stole the show in the embellished bandeau and a blazer jacket making quite the statement! 

Moving on, these orange separates made sure all eyes were in her while the mini-skirt showed enough of her long toned legs. The opted for a sole black cropped tee underneath while a pair of trendy shades added an extra bit of oomph to the look! 

Next on our list is this grey embellished mini that serves as a perfect little mini for a festive party out with your friends. She paired it with a lavender tank top and let her hair down for a perfectly effortless look! 

Lastly, we have this quirky mini skirt on our list and boy did she look amazing. She styled the trendy graphic wonder with a striped shirt and a pair of chunky sneakers and rounded off the millennial look!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 Times Tara Sutaria stole the show and looked resplendent in lavish black gowns 

Credits :instagram

