Tara Sutaria and strapless outfits are a match made in heaven and we have enough proof

Bollywood celebrities have always been in love with trying out newer trends ever now and then. No matter what the event, they always manage to bring something new to the table and there's no denying that. But, while they are off trying new thing, you'll often find them circling back to styles and silhouettes that suit them and become a part of their personal wardrobe. The same is the case with Tara Sutaria who often experiments with her clothing but no matter what the event, she often ends up picking strapless outfits and we have proof!

Strapless gowns have been around for quite a while now. They are a classic and you can hardly ever go wrong with them. Tara surely knows this fact right and has made the most of her red carpet appearances in black strapless gowns and we are in awe!

Talk about strapless outfits and party attires come to mind. While dressing up in skimpy clothes is all the rage lately, Tara did full justice to this strapless bralette. Not taking away much from the outfit, she even layered it up with a blazer jacket to keep things fun.

Next on our list is this gold sequined number she wore for her Koffee with Karan debut and boy did she steal the show! The actress surely knows her way around gowns and this one is surely a winner!

Even when it comes to desi attires, she knows her way around strapless wonders and this Sabyasachi creation takes away the cake. With a corset top styled with an embellished A-line flared skirt, the outfit definitely shows the world how to add modern touches to your traditional attires.

Lastly, even when it come ago keeping things casual, her knows her way around some of the most stunning ensembles and this co-ord set proves our point right!

