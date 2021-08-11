Tara Sutaria in an Anita Dongre lehenga looked every inch of a regal beauty; Yay or Nay?

Lehengas are one of the oldest outfits to have shot to fame, but they have also retained their potential for success, making them an invariable part of most bridal trousseaus. Whether you're physically prepared to accept their presence again or geared up to go all-awe, here's something that has our hearts shook for good. And, soon, your eyes will be captivated.

B-town actress, Tara Sutaria sprinkled some shine in a lehenga set recently and we’re on our feet to dazzle as well. She loves to keep her off-duty style chic but when she’s at work it's all pretty, maybe a little too glam for us to forget. The Marjaavaan starlet brings the family of white time and again through her style dairies and here she painted a divine picture in an Anita Dongre elinaz lehenga. She made a beauteous case in this hand-embroidered skirt that bore a broad border, and floral patterns designed with the intricate art of gotta Patti that was majestically complemented with embellishments that entailed elements of Dori, sequins, pearls, and more.

Meagan Concessio styled it with matching choli that room for a plunging neckline which oozed an adequate amount of oomph. A bracelet, statement necklace and teardrop earrings bedecked with studs won the show-stealing award. Her makeup and sleek knotted hair bun did justice to the ensemble with highlighted skin, rosy pink cheeks, tightlined eyes, groomed eyebrows, and glossy lips.

