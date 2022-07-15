Tara Sutaria in Arabellaa's printed co-ord set shows how to get on-board with a chic style; Yay or Nay?

Looks like summer outfits are getting wheeled out again. Finding a new outfit can be a true stress-demanding duty but there's something about returning to the outfits that have satisfied us before. Take crop tops and shorts, for instance, you rocked these confidently together or apart but in great style. It's raining out here but we're mentally and soon in reality will be living the sultry days. We have a chic coordinated set running in spades in our minds featuring Tara Sutaria. Check it out to see how you can make this yours.

We're already having a modish day but many thanks to the Ek Villain Returns actress. She's bringing all good things back with her movie's promotional looks from nose rings, and combat boots to summer bralettes. Further evidence of all things amazing fashion can be seen here which she also wore as her airport outfit. This beige and black printed three-piece Soho exclusive combo from Arabellaa featured an Rs. 2,850 printed strappy crop top which put out a plunging neckline. Its classic companion was the Rs. 2,200 high-waisted shorts which had a broad waistband and a single black button.

We'll never leave behind the warmth of capes this season and Meagan Concessio is right there with us. This cotton combo was also clubbed with Rs. 2,850 oversized cape which had short sleeves and a slit behind. She also styled this look for Tara with Cai x Rhea Kapoor Sona heeled lace-up boots designed with lycra fabric. The coolest! The 26-year-old's look was sealed off with statement accessories namely, kadas and chunky earrings. Her sleek hairdo along with matte makeup looked beautiful together.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

