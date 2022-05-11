Tara Sutaria in Artinë's bodycon strapless dress kept the style quotient high in golden glamour; Yay or Nay?

Glamour is everywhere around us. Putting it in dresses is the code of the now and that's exactly what we want on our to-do list. When are parties ever not on our calendars? This calls to mind dresses that are beloved and counted upon to make statements. Ideal for someone who loves to keep glitz on the horizon, here's one that can show you what a happy bombshell hour truly stands for. Let's turn to the best already!

Without trying hard, this midi dress does the trick. The gold queen was styled by Meagan Concessio in a strapless attire that looked beautifully placed on the star. Your everyday bodycon dresses may come in all fabulous but too party-appropriate, elevated inventions are a must. As rightfully seen on Tara Sutaria. The Heropanti 2 actress rocked a gold strapless semi-sheer Artinë dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and offered up sparkly elegance in spades via embellishments.

You know we've been eyeing the cutesy and classy white feathered-hem since we first saw it here. Sure, to score compliments, set aside the dresses that look so not in trend and hit this one up as you're bound to gleam the loudest at a party. The 26-year-old dazzled so pretty in Christian Louboutin's strappy pointed-toe pumps and mini teardrop earrings and rings, rounded up her look with accessories. Her hair was styled with a middle partition and to dance the night away in, her makeup didn't fail. Look at its dewy play, so stunning!





Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

