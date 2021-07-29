Tara Sutaria in a blue crop top and ripped jeans proved that floral should never be abandoned; Yay or Nay?

Florals are for summer said nobody ever. Even if they did, wear the print and show when you’re a style icon you don’t need to follow the trend charts. Whether they seem season-friendly or not, you can rank these outfits as the ones to play safe and fab all the time. There’ll never be a time when they won’t flatter you with their winsome personality. Do you need a fresh update that’ll help you own your next street style?

The beautiful Tara Sutaria was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai’s affluent suburb today. With just a glimpse at her picture, we can say she always finds a way to sneak in a white hue to everyday style. If you see her stuck out her favourite hued-outfit, it will have a trendy charm attached to it and it is worth taking more than just one style tip from her. The Marjaavaan actress picked out a floral strappy crop top from Zara that featured elastic ruffle-like neckline and hemline. We loved the chic vibe it emanated and what we loved more was that she brought this print to her monsoon wardrobe.

While these high-waisted ripped jeans have been on a rotation in her recent OOTD stories, she has a knack for styling it up with a blazer, cardigan, or white tank top that can draw one’s focus to these without stressing much on the denim fit. She complemented her frayed detailed denim pants with Nike sneakers and a sky blue mini handbag with the same-hued strap detail. To see her in a no-makeup look was no surprise to us, as groomed eyebrows are likely the only thing she trusts to take her out when she steps out every day. Tara left her tresses open, with fingerings and a white mask in her hand, she smiled looking all ready to grace everyone’s screen.

What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

