Tara Sutaria is a breath of fresh air in a parrot green co-ord set perfect for summer; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria is a fashionista whose millennial-friendly looks get better day by day. Recently she was all over the internet for her dope hairstyle and fashion choice that very much resembled Taylor Swift’s. We love her and her sartorial game. Experimenting with offbeat prints and snazzy styles, the 26-year-old actress has carved a niche for herself and is now one of the influential stars that netizens look up to for fashion advice. Be it glamorous dresses, micro-mini skirts or a gorgeous saree or lehenga, Tara knows how to slay it all! And giving us the perfect inspiration for a summer brunch-date look, her new look gets our nod! Here’s how she styled it up.

For Heropanti 2 movie promotions, Tara showcased a wide range of looks each unique and different from the other this whole week. From sparkly white lehengas to baroque print midi-skirt sets, we loved them all. She was spotted today along with Tiger Shroff, who looked dapper in a casual tee and jeans in the city. Tara’s fashion choice was a summer-friendly breezy look in parrot green colour. She left her shirt unbuttoned and teamed it with matching shorts. We love how she accessories up the entire look with white heels, white broad-rimmed sunglasses and rings. Her minimal look stood out with its colour and sensuous styling tweak. She left her centre-parted silky hair open in soft curls and wore makeup that complimented her summer-ready look. Pink lips, hints of blush and groomed brows cut the picture-perfect!

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria’s green co-ord set? Would you wear this fit for a brunch date or beach party; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone: Divas who showed floral pants are the glam-boosters we need