Tara Sutaria brought the best of the denim world through shorts and a jacket; Yay or Nay?

Casuals are the easiest to work into your street style. It’s worth snapping up any day for it gives into your moods as well as the weather making it all the more bearable. If you've trusted in blue jeans alone, try something in white maybe and portray denim love through a jacket. We saw this chic styling come alive yesterday through Tara Sutaria.

White is the undisputed hue in the Marjaavaan actress’ wardrobe. From lehengas to pants, they’re all the love for her. Last night was another cool delight that’s sure to score high in the fashion arena. The classic white is ultra-versatile, even if you feel it isn’t the best bet for you to wear. What’s prettier, spick and span than a white outfit? Tara picked out white denim shorts that came with a frayed hemline and she clubbed it with a matching white camisole top making for a monochrome style done right. To elevate her OOTN, she added a finishing touch with a denim blue jacket. Leaving it unbuttoned and her top tucked in, she put the spiffy spin with rolled-up sleeves to wrap things up easily.

Her gorgeous wavy hair slightly curled down was left open to create a breezy look. Her eyebrows and eyeliner created a clean look while the black mask played a safe role although it looked a little contrasting. But, good for her, black is always a fool-proof hue. Her flat footwear sealed her entire look.

Do you like this simple outfit?

