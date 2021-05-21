Tara Sutaria can't get enough of pink: 5 Times she showed us how to rock sweatpants to sarees in the shade

The Marjawaan actress has made pink her go-to colour. Here's how she's been sporting it.

Despite being barely three films old, Tara Sutaira has already made waves in the film industry with her fashion. The diva is known for her minimalistic sense of style and is always looking fresh and flawless no matter what the occasion.

While she doesn't seem to go wrong with her outfits, Tara can't get enough of one specific shade that she realised flatters her better than others do. The diva has a pink outfit for every occasion. Take a look!

With athleisure being the biggest trend right now, we aren't surprised to see this hot pink co-ord set that Tara sported. It is perfect to lounge in and wear while heading out for a casual event. She styled it with chain-link sandals, a white sling bag and her hair blow-dried to perfection.

For a performance at an awards show, Tara raised the temperatures in a hot pink bralette with a plunging neckline that she styled with a matching wrap skirt. Sparkly sneakers and her hair pulled up into a high ponytail ensured she could bust a move easily on stage!

Coming to ethnic looks, looked ravishing in this bright pink Arpita Mehta number that featured an ethnic bralette styled with high-waisted sharara pants. A shell embellished cover-up completed this contemporary fusion look that she styled with her hair down and rosy makeup.

Lehengas are a favourite of the Student of the Year 2 actress. We specifically love this blush pink Anita Dongre number that bore silver embellishments and detailed embroidery. With her glossy mane pulled back, we got a look at her accessories that only further glamorized this look. A simple pink and green studded choker and matching earrings topped off this look.

While many young stars aren't too comfortable with a saree, Tara managed to pull this off with sheer elegance. She draped the pastel pink number over a bralette-style blouse and only accessorised it with a pair of heavy silver earrings. Poker-straight glossy hair and matte makeup completed this look.

Which of Tara Sutaria's pink outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

