Tara Sutaria channels her inner retro diva in a polka dot coordinated skirt set: Yay or Nay?

Coordinated sets are the current rage in both the entertainment and fashion industry today. From loungewear and athleisure to more trendier pieces like crop tops and matching shorts or skirts. An ardent fan of the trend is Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria. She has not only made her mark on-screen with roles in films like Marjaavaan and Tadap but also proved that she has an excellent sense of style.

The diva has a penchant for styling white outfits, no matter the fit or the occasion and has made the shade her go-to. Now that it's summer, we're not complaining either!

Spotted on location, Tara Sutaria stepped out looking chic in a polka-dot coordinated set. Her outfit featured a polka-dot crop top with a deep neckline, styled with a matching high-waist skirt with a ruffle hem. Her white number featured brown polka dots on it which complemented her bronzed tan skin as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs.

Tara's long locks were parted in the centre and styled into easy waves while her makeup was fresh. Filled-in brows, barely-there blush and nude glossy lips rounded off the diva's look well.

Tara's outfit is perfect to beat the heat this summer. Whether on vacation, or for a casual brunch, pick out a set like she did for a super-stylish and chic look.

What are your thoughts on Tara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

