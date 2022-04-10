Tara Sutaria in a custom-made Saiko Studio set and Hogwash boots is a fashion slayer in silver: Yay or Nay?

Summer fashion has a long history of going gaga over skirts and all things hot. To dare to wear the minimum and make a statement is the accepted style norm of the season, isn't it? Well, if you will, this inspiration is proof that we're all for the glam that says less is more and to shine is the way forward. Bollywood girl and the social media star, Tara Sutaria has us counting the days to her next movie release, Heropanti 2 for two good reasons, to watch her act and to see the fire show via her outfits.

For the said movie's Miss Hairan song, she was styled by Meagan Concessio from head-to-toe in all things silver. It was no mystery as to how the starlet pulled off the custom-made elements effortlessly. Just a typical Tara move, she rocked a coordinated set from Saiko Studio that featured a strappy corset top with a plunging neckline which was matched up with a mini skirt. Boots were all the rage in winter but summer is no mood to let you pass up all striking things, say thigh-boots from Hogwash. Her stylist further continued the glistening game with jewellery from Anomaly by Anam that put hoop earrings, a choker, and a three-tiered handcuff accessory into her look.

What's better than a ponytail when want to party free and easy? The 26-year-old had a sleek hairdo done and her lips were so pretty with all pink. A winged black eyeliner just blended in to seal off her makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

