Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Here’s how celebs are styling their trendy jeans these days

The easiest piece of clothing every girl can have in her closet is a pair of jeans and here's how celebs are styling it these days. Check it out

Jeans are a staple in every girl’s wardrobe. Right from a chic look in office to boarding a flight to making a street style statement, the actresses have also managed to add denim into their favourites closet. While there's always the classic way to style your jeans, celebs have always managed to take it a notch higher and here are all the things they’re loving lately.

Alia Bhatt’s baggy flared jeans have been the talk of the town. Her baggy jeans are truly a statement in itself and while the actress has made ways to kill it with her denim game, the actress picked out the classic route and opted for a simple white tank top and a cropped jacket.

We’ve known Deepika for her love for jeans but lately she’s keeping things simple with her style. Just a pair of ripped denim paired with a black hoodie is quite the treat. With her new found love for sneakers, she added a sporty touch to the look with her white high-tops.

Tara Sutaria

Talking about recent ways to style your denim, Tara Sutaria made a stunning statement with her slashed flared jeans. The actress then styled it with a printed strappy tank and picked out a pair of sneakers to add a sporty touch to the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Keeping this chic and fun like always, Sara Ali Khan styled her skinny jeans with a graphic cut out tee and called it a day! With her hair left down and barely there makeup, every college girl would relate!

Ananya Panday

Giving the Y2K fashion trend her stamp of approval, the actress picked out a pastel cardigan top and styles it with her baggy mom jeans. Adding extra oomph to the simple look, she picked out a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag to complete her look.

