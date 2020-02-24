From Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: ALL the jhumkas to steal from celebrities this wedding season

The perfect accessory and addition to an ethnic outfit that completes it are earrings. And what better than jhumkas to complete every single ethnic look?

Earrings are an accessory that always manages to complete outfits be it ethnic or western. One of the most desirable styles of earrings are jhumkas that give an antique touch to the outfit. The accessory is also a huge hit with the biggest Bollywood celebrities who manage to style every kind of jhumka with some of their most stunning ensembles. Tara Sutaria, , , Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more have a favourite, in this popular accessory.

With it being wedding season, there is no better time to take inspiration from these celebrities and even get your hands on a pair similar to theirs. Check out all the inspiration you need!

Tara Sutaria

Marjaawaan actress Tara Sutaira manages to appropriately style every look and ace them well, making her one of the most stylish actresses currently. Tara styled her blush pink saree with dazzling silver jhumkas that were intricately cut out to form a floral pattern in the accessory. The diamond-encrusted jhumkas that Tara Sutaria sported would be perfect to go with a lavish gown r saree for a cocktail party.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is a huge fan of ethnic dressing and accessorising appropriately. We love how Ms. Padukone picked out a red pair of jhumkas to match her red outfit, making for the perfect statement accessory that didn't take away from her look.

Katrina Kaif

While Katrina too picked out a red outfit, she opted for accessories that matched the gold base of her outfits. Katrina Kaif's gold jhumkas bore everything from beads to diamonds and looked absolutely regal!

Sara Ali Khan

A lover of all things ethnic, not having Sara on this list would be a crime! The actress who loves her white salwaar suits picked out a pair of oxidised silver earrings that looked simple, elegant and flawless with her outfit. The perfect set of accessories to wear with an elegant outfit for the wedding festivities this season.

Karisma Kapoor

Nothing like a pair of gold earrings with dazzling stones in them, to make for a statement and ensure all eyes are on you. Karisma Kapoor's gold jhumkas do just that and match with her red and gold outfit as well. Pick out similar ones as statement accessories and you won't have to bother about any other kind of jewellery for the event.



Sick of pairing accessories that match your outfit to make a statement? Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt on how to sport a contrasting look. Opt for a neutral tone outfit and accessorise the look with jhumkas of a contrasting or pastel shade like she did. It is sure to grab all the attention while staying subtle at the same time!



If you want to stick to the basics this wedding season, there is nobody better to take inspiration from than Shraddha Kapoor. The Street Dancer 3D actress opted for a traditional silk saree and a gold jewellery set that involved a gold neckpiece and jhumkas to make a statement with her royal, traditional look.

Which actress do you think styled her jhumkas the best? Comment below and let us know.

