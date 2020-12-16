Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: This winter, go monochrome or go home

Looking for a way to look your best even with all those cosy layers of clothing? Here's how you can do it

The winter season is here and while we’ve managed to stay indoors for the most part of the year, its time to celebrate the rest in all its glory. Fashion has clearly taken a backseat but now that the seasons are changing and the people are getting accustomed to the pandemic, it’s time to step out looking your stylish best.

Going monochrome is the easiest way to look stunning without giving in the effort of putting together a god outfit. All you need to do is pick a colour and make sure all your pieces match. It’s a great fashion hack to make the most of your winter wardrobe.

Tara Sutaria

Keeping the gloomy blues away and picking something apart from black for winters is surely a great idea. Tara went all out with her all-white look as the actress made the most of her pantsuit. She styled it with a turtleneck underneath proving that even pantsuits can serve as great outfits for the winter. With heels and glam that could kill, the actress looked stunning as ever.

- black

While going all out and choosing a pantsuit can be a fun way to elevate your winter fashion game, let’s be real, it’s winter and you want to be comfy in your sweats. Deepika Padukone surely shows how to pull off a sweatsuit in style. She chose for an all-black look and layered it up with a long fleece trench. With sneakers and a hair pulled back in a ponytail, the actress looked every bit stunning!

|

In a recent fashion faceoff moment, the Bollywood divas served quite a lot of inspiration as they stepped out looking their cosy best in monochromatic pink sweatsuits. The actresses then made the most of their look by adding a sporty touch with sneakers.

Talk about looking glam and Sonam Kapoor’s looks come to mind. She chose for a monochromatic pantsuit and styled it with a matching trench over it. The actress then chose for a bold lip making the look stand out on its own.

Jonas

PeeCee is the Queen of street style and to be honest, we are always a fan. She chose for a head to toe mustard look and managed to bring in texture with the sweater while layering it with a matching trench.

