Tara Sutaria in denim shorts, printed jacket and Verb's bralette is a Boho-chic sight to love; Yay or Nay?

Crop tops have countless of us hooked again. With lots coming our way, filled with chock-full of glamour, there's absolutely no stress to reach far and wide to get our hands on the hottest and the newest drops. We're clearly attracted to opposites of what should be ideally picked this season. Celebrities are stylishly doing it for us and these are the ones we'd so write home about. On this very choose it like it's worth it day, take notes from Tara Sutaria's latest look as styled by Meagan Concessio.

We've all been in a fashion fatigue phase at some point but it's impeccably intriguing as to how crop tops are winning hearts be it on a sunny or rainy day. Going super chic in Boho mode was the Ek Villain Returns actress who is proving to us over and over again that some of the best things in life come to us through outfits. She rocked Verb by Pallavi Singhee's Cyril bralette curated with multi-coloured threadwork, sequins, and crystal beads. This Rs. 14,500 halter-neck strappy number was clubbed with a chiffon printed long jacket which cropped a little below her knees.

Tara is truly a shorts person, especially the blue denim, and wouldn't we buy it now and forever? These distressed denim shorts with a high-waist, frayed hem, and ripped detail looked fashionable. Accessorised with a blend of gold and silver jewellery, the 26-year-old's upcoming movie's promotional looks are so triumphant with nose rings, earrings to chunky chains. Combat boots rounded up her day's look and her skin glowed with shimmer oil. Her hair was styled into a middle part, sleek and the diva's makeup had pink glossy lips, brown smokey eye makeup, and highlighted cheeks.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 Celebs who aced party-ready style in white shirt dresses



