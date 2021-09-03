Tara Sutaria does airport style right in black thigh high boots and a matching jumper: Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaira is all set to shoot Heropanti 2. The 25-year-old jet-setted off from the airport last evening putting forth a chic and cosy look looking like a Londoner even before touching base in the city! The Marjaavaan star bid goodbye to her family before waving to the paparazzi looking her glamorous best.

The SOTY 2 star, despite being just two films old, has a number of films in her kitty and is already a fashionista. She is known for her minimal sense of style that resonates with millennials. Giving us a whole new fresh look, Tara stepped out in a pair of skinny blue jeans that she styled with a black high neck oversized jumper. A pair of thigh-high boots that matched her jumper and her go-to Coach tote bag that was roomy enough for her essentials, completed the Tadap actress' look.

Tara's look is never complete without her hair being done and a fresh face of makeup. Her glossy hair was styled in a poker-straight manner with a centre-parting while a flawless base, filled-in brows, blush cheeks and highlighted cheekbones topped off her look. Defined eyes and glossy pink lips ensured she looked like a total diva and rounded off her casual airport look.

We loved Tara Sutaria's overall look. It was the perfect mix of comfort and fashion and we're all set to recreate it this fall.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

