Tara Sutaria does off duty dressing right as she goes from loungewear to activewear seamlessly: Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria sure does know how to make heads turn every time she steps out. The diva is known for her stylish off-duty looks that she sports seamlessly to the gym, to run errands, shoots, etc. The actress stepped out yesterday to make a visit to the salon and was spotted at the airport today. Safe to say, she gave us lessons on street style for both her outings.

For her salon visit, Tara picked out a simple white strapless crop top. A pair of simple grey high-waisted loose slacks were what she paired the crop top with, for a monotone look. A pair of solid chunky sneakers were all she needed to complete her look. Tara's blow-dried glossy locks looked perfect against her crop top.

While heading to the airport, Tara Sutaria gave us lessons on how to look chic in athleisure as she picked out the current raging trend - biker shorts! She opted for black biker shirts beneath her black oversized tee. Black chunky sneakers, a Louis Vuitton tote bag and her white mask completed Tara's look. Her hair hung loose around her face and no makeup, made for her simple yet comfortable airport look.

We love how seamlessly Tara pulled off both the looks, giving us lessons in styling both loungewear and athleisure, with ease. What are your thoughts on Tara's looks?

