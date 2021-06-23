Tara Sutaria does Y2K fashion right in a fitted bodysuit and distressed jeans: Yay or Nay?

Acing off-duty style, Tara Sutaria put forth a chic look and gave lessons on millennial dressing with her vintage purse as well. Take a look!

Despite being just two films old, Tara Sutaira has already managed to win hearts all over. The actor who made her debut in Student of the Year 2 beside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, later starred in Marjaavaan and has numerous films in her kitty.

The millennial star has made quite a mark with her outfit choices as well. Be it ethnic outfits or western looks, she manages to ace it seamlessly.

Tara was spotted out in the city today, showing us how to do Y2K fashion right. The Tadap star picked out a monochrome printed spaghetti-strap bodysuit that showed off her toned upper body. A pair of loose, high-waisted denim distressed jeans and simple white Nike sneakers made for an effortless off-duty look. Bringing back the mini purse, Tara styled her look with a silver shoulder bag and showed off her large crystal ring as well!

Keeping a low profile, the natural beauty went sans makeup and had her hair pulled into a messy bun to keep away from her face.

A black face mask completed this look.

We love that Tara Sutaria has also given the Y2K trend a seal of her approval after contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been sporting it a lot off-late.

Are you a fan of the nostalgic trend that is all about bringing back the late '90s and early '20s?

What are your thoughts on Tara's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

