Tara Sutaria is every inch the chic girl in a black crop and ripped blue denim shorts: Yay or Nay?

Step one: Take a look and fall in love. All we want this summer is to walk the cool mile with outfits that won't cocoon us with heat. It's all about keeping your style lightweight and we absolutely agree that there's no such thing as splurging on too many denim shorts this season. While most of us would use a reason to skip a black ensemble on a sunny day, Tara Sutaria chose not to skip it.

You know you're in the good company of seeking style lessons when it has to do with the Heropanti 2 actress. No-brainer to acing any look under the sun or moon, Tara was spotted outside yesterday in a simple getup. Don't sweat it out, it's the one you would re-create without us having to force you into it. The chic girl skipped white for once and picked out a full-sleeved black crop top that showed off her toned midriff. As a fashion icon, she knew a great taste lies with blue denim shorts that had two mini side slits, ripped and distressed details, and a frayed hem.

She accessorised her OOTD with a yellow face mask, chunky bracelets, multiple rings, purple flat footwear with gold embellishments. Our eyes were specially set on mini black arm candy that came with wood-like double handles. She left her hair open with a middle partition and her eyebrows were groomed.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

