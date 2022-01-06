Tara Sutaria gives desi princess vibes in a sparkly white Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga: Yay or Nay?

It's clear by now that Tara Sutaria has a favourite colour. We doubt there's any white outfit she'd say no to, at this point. From maxi dresses to sarees and corsets, she's shown us how to wear the shade in every type of clothing. After athleisure and her formal attire, the actress has given us an all-new white look that's perfect for this wedding season.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the Tadap star struck a pose in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. Her outfit came with a full-sleeve blouse with detailed intricate embroidery and crystal work on it. The blouse featured a plunging neckline and an extended panel at the midriff with a beaded hem. She paired this with a matching opulent lehenga that swept the floor and bore detailed embroidery all over. A heavy dupatta with a lace hem completed her outfit.

To accessorise, Tara opted for statement jhumka earrings from Mahesh Notandass. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, centre-parted bun. Shimmery eyeshadow, filled-in brows, heavy eyeliner, perfectly contoured cheekbones and glossy pink lips entailed her glam look to go with her equally glam outfit.

We think Tara's outfit is the perfect pick for a grand day wedding, this wedding season. What are your thoughts on her Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know!

ALSO READ: 6 Times Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar gave us couple style goals by complimenting each others outfits