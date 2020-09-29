Tara Sutaria gives her yellow pantsuit an edgy twist with mesh boots on the cover of Cosmopolitan: Yay or Nay?

The Marjaavaan actress who has been a constant source of fashion inspiration, graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine in a bright look. Check it out!

Despite being just two films old, Tara Sutaria has managed to create quite the buzz around herself. The actress made waves with her performances in Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan and is today serving as fashion inspiration for all the millennials.

Making all the right moves with fashion, Tara has time and again proved that she can carry off any look be it a saree or a skirt suit, and look flawless in it.

More recently, the actress starred on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine serving as style inspiration yet again. She looked every bit of a diva in the yellow pantsuit from Vero Moda, that she styled without a blouse beneath and sported a risqué plunging neckline. Tara also made a sharp statement by pairing this sunshine yellow number with black mesh boots and, stacked up metallic rings, a long golden chain and a pair of stylish sunglasses, that added an edge to her look.

Her hair was styled into voluminous waves and Tara is pictured eating a bowl of spaghetti pasta, keeping it cool, casual and trendy in the picture. She kept her glam simple, with well-contoured cheekbones and blush pink eyeshadow to round off her flawless look for the cover.

We love Tara's look from head to toe and think she pulled off the pantsuit with boots combination well, giving us inspiration for our future boss lady looks!

What are your thoughts on Tara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

