Tara Sutaria gives us Selena Gomez vibes in a thigh high slit black gown by Gauri & Nainika; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria has been giving us some back to back mesmerising looks with her new movie Tadap promotions. All her looks have gained a maximum Yays and this time she just elevated the style with a classy luxe look. Yesterday for the star-studded primer of her movie that was graced by celebrities including Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and several other fashion divas, Tara outshined in a black gown. Keeping it minimal yet groundbreaking with her styling game, she totally nailed the red carpet yesterday.

Her stylist Meagan Concessio put her in a stunning black gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika that featured a plunging V neckline, thigh-high slit, strappy sleeves and a floor-sweeping train. The gorgeous gown bore no embroidery or applique work but it's simple and classy touch eluded romantic vibes that was perfect for the red carpet. She styled the look with statement Christian Loution black heels that featured a stone-studded contemporary design. Choker necklace, matching bracelet, rings and stud earrings with accents of green hue gave a high fashion breeze to her lovely look.

Tara’s makeup game was also on point with hints of blush, loads of highlighter, groomed brows, matte pink lips and chic eye makeup featuring a smokey eye look finished with mascara. She pulled her middle-parted hair back into a tight and sleek bun and rounded off the look perfectly. Tara’s jaw-dropping look reminded us of the ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ hitmaker Selena Gomez’s look from the album where she slays in a similar classy black gown. Moreover, her makeup and sleek hairdo gave us Selena vibes. What do you say, Yay or Nay? Do let us know in the comments below.

