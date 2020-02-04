Tara Sutaria glistens in a lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor for Armaan Jain’s mehendi ceremony: Yay or Nay?

A star studded wedding deserves an over the top outfit. And Tara Sutaria didn’t let us down. Take a look!

Weddings are all about the effervescent glitz and glimmer. And Armaan Jain’s wedding was no different! The exuberant star studded wedding saw some great fashion moments. From Karisma Kapoor in a silk Raw Mango saree to Tara Sutaria in a heavily embellished lehenga, it was a field day for fashion. The prodigy, who kicked off her acting career with a TV series, isn’t just an exceptional actress but also a major fashionista. From rocking sequin loaded slinky gowns to graceful lehengas, she is definitely the one to watch out for.

For the mehendi ceremony, Tara Sutaria opted for an exquisite piece by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. The blazing pink lehenga was heavily embellished with tiny mirrors all over it with pink thread embroidery. The sleeveless choli had a scoop neck detailing and all over scattered mirrors. The lightweight dupatta had a border decorated with tiny mirrors and butti all over it. The Student of The Year 2 actress also wore a pair of pink and turquoise earrings. For her glam look, she wore sea green eye makeup, filled in her brows and a satin pink lip tint. Keeping her sleek hair effortless she completed her elegant look.

Tara’s look was undoubtedly a yay for us! What do you think about Tara Sutaria in an outfit by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More