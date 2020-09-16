Tara Sutaria goes from edgy to elegant in two monochrome looks: Yay or Nay?

In a series of pictures, Tara Sutaria sported a casual and formal look, both in monochrome numbers. Take a look!

Tara Sutaria is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood today. Despite being only two films old, she has made a space for herself on-screen and left fans and followers wowed by her performances in Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan.

The actress is also today known for her impeccable fashion and style choices. She is known to keep it classy and glamorous at all times no matter the event.

Yesterday Tara gave us two new glamorous looks where she was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. In her first look, Tara sported a simple white crop top and a pair of high-waisted black paper bag leather pants by Black Coral. Her hair was styled into loose, messy waves and her makeup kept minimal and simple with a healthy, rosy glow and neutral lips.

For her second look, Tara switched up her crop top for an elegant silk white shirt that had its top few buttons left open to show off her brilliant gold layered chunky necklaces. She tucked the silk shirt into a pair of high-waisted jeans. She also elevated her glam look and opted for blended smokey red eyes, defined brows and a neutral lip. Her hair was styled into glossy waves to make for a glamorous look.

We love both of Tara's looks from head-to-toe and how seamlessly she went from edgy to elegant.

What are your thoughts on Tara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

