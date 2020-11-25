Tara Sutaria goes monochromatic for her casual off duty look: Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria keeps things casual as she opts for a comfy all-black look for her day out. Check it out

We've always seen Bollywood celebrities looking their glamorous best every time they step out. In the recent past, even airport looks have been perfectly styled. Which is why, every once in a while, it's fun to see our favourite celebrities letting their guard down and opting for off-duty casual ensembles.

Just yesterday, we saw the very gorgeous Tara Sutaria making the most of her casual ensembles. The actress who is usually on her best behaviour when it comes to showing off her stunning wardrobe when down the casual route. For a hair salon appointment, the actress dressed down in a black t-shirt paired with matching cycling shorts. The oversized tee and the baggy silhouette covered most of her curves while the short hem showed off her long toned legs. Ms Sutaria styled the look with chunky black sneakers that gave a major sporty vibe to the look. The Student of the Year 2 actress then carried around two tiny purses, one black and other, a neon green transparent mini which added colour to her all-black look.

For her salon appointment, she further accessorised her outfit with a gold chain around her neck. While she covered most of her face with a mask, she highlighted her eyes with a line of kohl. What stole the show was her freshly pampered mane that bounced off her shoulders.

We love it when celebrities let their guard down and show off their personal style.

