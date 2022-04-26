Tara Sutaria goes on a stunner mode in a mini skirt and black satin crop top; Yay or Nay?

There's one thing we just can't get ourselves to forget and it's the mini skirt. Summer, you look nice on us and we're just so stoked with how we're getting lost in this glam world with so ensembles looking its cute part. Fashionista, listen up, say goodbye to hours of scrolling for we have a reference enough to make you look chic-ed up this season, and no we won't make you obsess over a colourful ensemble.

We're here for a classic combo and it happens to reign a little too much. Consider us spoilt because it's all about a style that can stand out like it was made to do just that. It's no tea that Tara Sutaria is out there promoting her movie which is set to release this week. What's also given is that she's busy proving all her looks are chock-full of glam and oomph in equal measure. Just in: She looked best-dressed yet again as the Heropanti 2 actress donned a black satin crop that consisted of full sleeves and a close-neck which had the effect of cowl-neck detail further providing it with a loose fit.

Having kept her top simple albeit stunning, this was comfy number was clubbed with a high-waisted mini skirt. It bore a plain black waistband and a hem while the center fabric came in the form of animal print and two gold button-like accents were placed on it. The 26-year-old styled her day's look with pointed-toe pumps and gold accessories such as multiple rings and textured hoop earrings.

Looks like the diva is all for experimenting with hairstyles. Sleek and curls have had their chance recently and this time it was the sleek hairdo coupled with cute fringes. Tara had black eyeliner, blush, and a pink lipstick seal off her glam.

