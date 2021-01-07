Tara Sutaria has a stunning collection of bikinis and we want ALL of them

Tara Sutaria's bikini collection is a mix of classic and trendy pieces. Check it out

Beach vacations are the new cool and we’ve seen at least a dozen celebrities ring in the new year on exotic locations. While they have been living their life under the sun, they are surely making sure to get that tan on in some of the most stunning beachy wardrobes. On our list today is Tara Sutaria who has often proved her love for bikinis and today, we’re here to list our top favourites from her collection.

The classic white bikini is definitely a must-have in every beach wardrobe and Tara surely swears by this fact. The actress clearly loves the two-piece as she has been seen wearing it previously. This time around, she made sure to style it in a different way as she picked a sheer cape to go with it.

Just like a white two-piece, a black number is just another classic that you can never go wrong with. With tanned skin and beachy waves, it’s never too difficult to rock a black number in style!

While classics are always a winner, you need to get out of your comfort zone and experiment a little. Tara asks you to go all out as she inspires us with this animal print monokini. She picked out the halter neck number and styled it with a white bikini coverup and a messy bun while making the most of her stroll around the beach.

Talking about going all out, a red bikini may not be a safe choice for all but the Student of the Year 2 actress knows her beach wardrobe right and even makes the bright colour look good against the contrasting blue waters.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

