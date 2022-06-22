Tara Sutaria in The Ikat Story's co-ordinated set showed us boho-chic is too fabulous a vibe; Yay or Nay?

Thought you'd forget co-ordinated outfits? No chance, stop trying. The world is hooked to its no-frills ethos of styling. Bring two or three elements together and voilà, off you get to go and slay! Celebrities have had their share of style days with these sets and if your vibe still resonates with that of summer, this boho-chic look will hold you up on a natty day in and out. Our eyes have landed on Tara Sutaria's latest look for the movie promotions of Ek Villain 2.

It's official, spiffy looks will galore our feeds, and let's get to the business of how to decode and emulate. The 26-year-old was photographed with co-actors such as John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor yesterday. On a day when you feel that summer can be defined best and deserves a comeback dose, bring this look to life again as you head to a brunch. At the heart of its relaxed fit, is another detail to watch. Styled by Meagan Concessio, The Ikat Story by Chandni Sareen’s creation woven with a blend of handwoven ikat from Telegana and kora cotton featured a bralette-style top with a halter-neck detail.

The combo looked tasteful with the tribal print that came in colours and patterns. The plunging neckline cropped number can also be your beach fit, style it with a cover-up or keep at its raw self. This was teamed with straight-fit matching trousers. Making it chicer as it should be was the pointed-toe leather boots. A mix of accessories comprising a nose pin, stacked bangles, rings, and silver jhumkas instantly added a desi aesthetic. Her hair was brushed into a middle part and her hair dye looked extraordinary as it sat in waves. A subtle pink pout, a winged eyeliner, and filled-in eyebrows rounded off her day's glam.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kriti Sanon showed us how to party all pretty in pink mini dresses