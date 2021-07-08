Tara Sutaria joins the denim shorts bandwagon as she styles it with a trendy tee; Yay or Nay?
When you talk about keeping things trendy, celebs these days are making sure to put their fashionable foot forward even when they’re just stepping out in the city. Right from the airport to the streets of Mumbai, Bollywood actresses have ditched their loungewear for trendy ensembles. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as Tara Sutaria stepped out looking her chic best.
For the night, she picked out a pair of white denim shorts that seem to be a celeb favourite currently. The white shorts bore a ripped hem that further showed her long toned legs. Keeping things trendy as usual, the Student of the Year 2 actress styled the shorts with an oversized tee. Joining the trendy tie-dye bandwagon, the actress ditched the usual graphics and went all out with bright blue tie-dye.
While the look was the perfect millennial aesthetic, the actress dressed it down with a pair of comfy flip flops. She further let her hair down in soft waves that were left open for the night. Inspite of the look being a casual one, Ms Sutaria stepped out with a face full of makeup. With it confined to neutral tones, the makeup looked a bit cakey under the flashes of the paparazzi. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
she looks amazing as always!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
I have a similar top from COSTCO, it comes with a shorts and pajama: home-wear. Tara styled it up. WTG , twinkle tara!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
I personally find her stunning....but those shorts are too tiny. Maybe I'm sounding little like an oldie :( She's naturally beautiful and toned. Doesn't need all that makeup....
Anonymous 20 hours ago
No she didn't have any surgeries! Know your facts right!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
She’s not natural. Not too long ago she even had surgery to open up her tiny teeny eyes n other surgeries before that.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
She needs bigger slippers... maybe lengthier shorts!
Anonymous 22 hours ago
only legs.face trashh
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Too young to be so plastic and wear too much glamourous makeup always