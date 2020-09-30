Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 6 Times celebs showed how to rock white lehengas

Despite white being considered as an off-beat colour to sport at most festivities, it hasn't stopped celebrities for laying low with the soft shade but still looking glamorous.

When it comes to decking up for functions, be it weddings, engagements, pujas, or other functions, celebrities are known to bring their A-game ahead and look fabulous no matter what. While most people have stayed away from whites for such events, nothing has stopped celebrities from sporting the soft hue and still looking ultra-glamorous!

Lehengas are a celeb-favourite and they have rocked white ones with elegance and grace. Take a look.

Tara Sutaria

Making for a striking look, Tara picked out a simple white silk lehenga and styled it with a teeny, embroidered blouse. She kept the look subtle and completed it with an organza dupatta. While her look wasn't over-the-top at all, she went all out with her makeup with smokey eyes and a nude lip and large, voluminous curls to complete her look.



Keeping her look elegant, Alia picked out a simple white lehenga with intricate yet minimal mirror work on it. Styled with a blouse with a sweetheart neckline and hassled hem, a sheer dupatta draped over completed her look. Alia pulled her hair up into a neat top knot and accessorised her look with glamorous heavy earrings.



The queen of Cannes looked surreal in a heavily embroidered white lehenga and matching lacy blouse. A simple white tissue dupatta draped around her completed her look. To accessorise, Aishwarya added a diamond necklace and matching rings. Her hair was styled into neat waves and smokey eyes completed her look.



While playing showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra, Deepika walked the runway in a stunning creation by him. Her outfit featured layers of detailed embroidery on her lehenga and a cut-sleeve glamorous backless blouse with a sheer drape hung loose from her shoulder. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail and ruby earrings completed her look.

Kiara Advani

The petite actress looked grand in a heavy white lehenga with a double-embroidered gold border and loads of embroidery as well as mirror work on her outfit. She styled her look differently with a heavy dupatta made from the same fabric thrown over her shoulders. An ethnic choker and heavy bracelets completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood looked every bit royal in a white chikankari lehenga. She styled the look with a cut-sleeve blouse and a sheer dupatta over her shoulders covering her outfit. Heavy earrings, smokey eyes and her hair blowdried to perfection completed the diva's look.

