Tara Sutaria to Kareena Kapoor Khan: The most GLAM looks from yesterday you should not skip out on

From bodysuits to co-ord outfits, here are some of the most glamorous and comfortable off-duty looks from yesterday that need your attention.

Apart from showing off their acting skills in films, another thing Bollywood divas are known for is their fashion and sense of style. From glamorous gowns and chic dresses to casual denims and comfortable tees, our leading Bollywood ladies manage to ace every single look without second thought. Whether they are running errands, being spotted at the airport, or making public appearances, they always manage to look impeccable and leave us impressed. Check out some of the most impressive looks from yesterday that you should not miss out on.

Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan actress stepped out in the city in a chic outfit. Tara picked out a pair of high-waisted cigarette pants with a matching strapless bralette with a zip running through the centre, in a blue and white check print. She completed her look with black loafers and sunnies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looking glamorous as ever, Kareena Kapoor kept it simple but still looked chic in a black noodle-strap bodysuit that she paired with lose mom jeans. Complete with black stilettos and her hair left to air dry, Kareena looked simple yet smoking.

Keeping up with BFF, Malaika also raised the temperate in a pair of blue skinny jeans. She paired this with a multicoloured tank tip and ombre neon and black heels. A red lip and large sunnies that protected her eyes from the sun completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress who celebrates her birthday today, picked out an elegant outfit to ring in her birthday. Janhvi opted for a head-to-toe white look in the form of a white co-ord set. A crop top paired with high-waisted pants, white sneakers and an off-white bag, completed her look.

Who according to you was the best dressed from yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More