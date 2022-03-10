Tara Sutaria keeps it fabulously desi in a silk co-ordinated kurta set: Yay or Nay?

Leave it kurtas to come to your rescue to show you that there's no limit to how blissfully glammed up you can even at the last minute. We're all in the frenzy of spring fashion and it's never too late to pick the best ones say like a desi ensemble that always looks stellar. Between the bride's bright Mehendi outfit and the women around her clad in everything vibrant, make ivory your choice and look like the one who stood out rather than following the suit.

White is ever-pristine and gorgeous, this is the proof you need. Bring on the desi girl mood but not without a kurta. Tara Sutaria was spotted in Mumbai today, dressed in her favourite hue. The 26-year-old picked out a chanderi silk co-ordinated set that came with a close-neck sleeveless knee-length kurta that looked complete with straight-fit palazzo pants cropped right above her ankles. If sharara sets and lehengas have been on your radar for far too long, kurtas are just as complementing and head-turning. Isn't it? Is it safe to say that this hue is our favourite now?

There's definitely more than one way in how we style can a kurta. You can go for a heavily accessorised look by opting for bangles or chunky earrings. Same as a wedding guest would choose. Style your OOTD with black oval sunnies and metallic gold-heeled kohlapuris. The Tadap actress tied her hair into a bun with a middle partition and her makeup consisted of peach blush and pink creamy lipstick.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Alia Bhatt showed how to bring a dashing cool style forward with coordinated outfits