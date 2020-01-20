Tara Sutaria keeps it sober in a Faabiiana lehenga at Umang 2020: Yay or Nay?

The Marjaavaan actress picked out a lovely ethnic printed outfit from the design house. Check it out!

Tara Sutaria today, is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. With two back-to-back hits - Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara has a kitty of films in her bandwagon today. The actress has also made an impact with her fashion sense. Known for keeping it classy and trendy, the actress is all for minimalism and chic looks. Along with multiple other celebrities, the actress made her way to Umang last evening.

Tara looked dazzling in a shimmery lehenga from Faabiiana. The outfit came with a navy blouse that had a gold polka pattern on it and a lovely gold bordered boat neck. The full sleeve blouse also had gold work on it from the arms to the wrist. She completed the look with a cream lehenga that had intricate mirror-work on it in the form of the traditional mango print. A lovely navy dupatta with gold work and a thick border with tassels, completed her look.

To accessorise, Tara picked out lovely gold jhumkis to ornate her ears. Her hair was blow-dried to perfection and styled in a straight manner. A perfectly contoured and highlighted face, perfectly manicured nails and a simple black bindi in between her brows completed the actress's look for the event.

Sutaria looked pretty and exuded grace and elegance in the lehenga. The gold detailing on her outfit perfectly complimented the navy blue and cream shades. Her makeup too, was perfect for the event and she looked like a vision, we thought!

What are your thoughts on Tara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

